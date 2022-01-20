Issa Rae’s Raedio Inks Multi-Project Development Deal With Audible

Another day, another mega-deal for multi-hyphenate creator Issa Rae, as the “Insecure” mastermind and her “audio everywhere company” Raedio have inked an exclusive development deal with Audible.

Through the worldwide exclusive multi-project pact, Raedio and Audible will collaborate on Audible Original podcasts from a variety of audio genres including scripted comedy, audio extensions of existing content and entertainment-based nonfiction projects.

Rae and Raedio president Benoni Tagoe will executive produce the forthcoming projects.

“At Audible, we are committed to working with innovative voices that move and influence culture — this goal is fully realized and met by Raedio,” commented Zola Mashariki, head of Audible Studios. “We are thrilled to be in business with Issa and Benoni who consistently create extraordinarily rich content defined by character-driven storytelling.”

Launched in 2019, Raedio serves artists and creators by operating as the home to a dynamic roster of talent. Among other ventures, Raedio provides music supervision services for television projects at Starz, HBO, Netflix, Hulu and more, as well as feature films. Plus, the team also partnered with Kobalt for global publishing opportunities.

“We’ve had tremendous success with scripted podcasts over the years and with our Audible collaboration we’re excited to bring fresh, original content to Audible listeners everywhere,” said Tagoe, president of Raedio. “Our goal is to continue to supply the audio pipeline from music to storytelling as an audio everywhere company.”

News of the pact quickly follows Audible’s recently announced production and development deals with top creatives such as Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street Productions, Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures, Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media, Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company and more.

This also marks Rae’s latest venture since her hit HBO show “Insecure” wrapped its fifth and final season in December. Earlier this week, the series nabbed a leading 12 NAACP Image Award nominations, including two nods for Rae for lead actress and writing. Post-“Insecure,” the creator and her Hoorae media banner have a number of projects in the works, including the upcoming HBO Max comedy “Rap Sh*t” (for which Raedio handles the music supervision) and a second season of the reality series “Sweet Life: Los Angeles.”