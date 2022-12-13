IMDb to Allow Professionals the Choice to Display Their Age, Alternative Names and Other Demographic Data

IMDbPro has announced that members and entertainment professionals can now choose whether to display certain demographic information, including their age.

The significant change comes as part of the database’s product and policy updates designed to enable entertainment professionals more control over how they wish to showcase themselves and their careers on IMDb and IMDbPro.

The update comes after years of appealing in courts to remove paid subscribers’ date-of-birth information from its websites if the actors ask them to do so.

SAG-AFTRA was among the organizations who led the way, along with GLAAD to ensure those updates met the needs of their communities.

In a letter sent to members, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher wrote that she had been working closely with IMDb “to help them support SAG-AFTRA members and the entertainment industry more broadly.”

Drescher’s letter went on to say, “It will make it easier for casting directors, producers and others to discover and hire talent from all backgrounds for their project. This is part of IMDb’s ongoing work to support entertainment industry professionals throughout all stages of their careers.”

I’m so pleased to let you know that I have been working closely with IMDb for several months to help them support SAG-AFTRA members and the entertainment industry more broadly. This collaboration has resulted in several exciting new IMDb product and policy updates they have announced today.

Most important among these advancements is that now, any entertainment professional with an existing IMDb name page can join IMDbPro (with a standard or new, free membership), claim their IMDb page, and choose whether their age/birth year, birth name, alternate names, and other demographic information display on their IMDbPro and IMDb name pages – all for free. This means professionals can choose how they want to represent themselves to fans and industry decision-makers. And it will make it easier for casting directors, producers and others to discover and hire talent from all backgrounds for their project. This is part of IMDb’s ongoing work to support entertainment industry professionals throughout all stages of their careers.

Learn more about these updates by reading the IMDb press release and by watching this instructional video featuring yours truly for tips on how to get your page in top shape.

Remember: SAG-AFTRA members also get a 30% discount off new and renewing IMDbPro standard subscriptions. The IMDbPro standard tier offers full access to the most powerful features, including uploading and selecting your primary image, demo reels, and other featured videos and setting your primary profession and the credits you are best “known for.” Just click here. Please note, you must be logged in to your SAG-AFTRA member account to access this page.

Scores of people helped bring this to fruition and I want to recognize the many SAG-AFTRA committee members and staff who worked on this over many years. Their efforts helped bring us to where we are today.

I think you’ll agree that this is a major step forward in championing diversity and providing many more opportunities for talent from all backgrounds to be discovered and hired by entertainment industry decision-makers. I am so grateful to all of the leaders at IMDb for their inclusive and honorable approach and their willingness to collaborate with SAG-AFTRA and so many others in the industry. I know that these enhancements will prove beneficial to our membership and support the IMDb mission to be the most accurate and complete source of entertainment information.