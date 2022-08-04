Mitch Blackman Joins APA After 15 Years at ICM Partners (EXCLUSIVE)

ICM veteran Mitch Blackman has joined APA as an agent in the concerts department, Variety has learned exclusively. The news was announced by CEO Jim Gosnell, president Jim Osborne and Bruce Solar, head of music at APA.

“Mitch is a one-of-a-kind person and agent, who relates so well to artists because he is one himself. He brings a terrific group of artists across many genres that we are very excited to represent,” said Gosnell, Osborne and Solar in a joint statement.

A classically trained trumpet player, Blackman began his career as a musician before transitioning to the industry side by becoming an agent. He was a member of the leadership committee within ICM’s music division, where he worked for nearly 15 years. All 40 plus clients of Blackman’s — ranging from R&B to alternative pop and jazz artists — will also be joining APA, including Blackbear, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington and Music Soulchild.

“I love what’s happening at APA and am excited to join the team which now includes many great friends from ICM, which makes this transition very comfortable for me and my artists,” Blackman said.

Blackman is now the ninth agent or executive from ICM Partners hired by APA. Others from ICM Partners who have joined APA to date include Andrew Rogers, global head of talent; Mike Hayes, SVP, global concerts; Chris Smith, SVP, concerts and talent; along with three new agents in the alternative and factual programming department, including SVP Seth Lawrence, Ryan Wackerman, agent Katie Kolben, talent agent Phoebe Burnham and CCO Brad Turell.