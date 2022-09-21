How to Watch ‘Andor’ Online: The ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Debuts on Disney+ Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Yet another “Star Wars” series arrives on Disney+ today, this time a “prequel of a prequel” that centers around Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor following his home planet’s destruction and the rise of the Rebel Alliance.

“Andor,” whose first three episodes premiered on the streamer on Sept. 21, stars Luna as the eponymous Rebel leader. It’s mostly set five years before the events of “Rogue One” with the exception of some flashback scenes tracing Andor’s childhood.

Written by “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy, the series serves as an enthralling set-up to the dramatic mission that takes place in the 2016 film, which sees Cassian’s “Star Wars” legacy solidified when he successfully steals the Death Star plans.

“‘Andor’ is, both by design and circumstance, immediately different from its ‘Star Wars’ television predecessors,” wrote Variety TV critic Caroline Framke in her review. “Where ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Boba Fett,’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ wove their biggest reveals into the larger fabric of the Lucasfilm universe, ‘Andor’ doesn’t rush toward those moments that might make fans gasp out of pure recognition. Instead, it does something more surprising still: It tells the story of people who have nothing to do with Solos, Skywalkers or Palpatines, but whose lives matter nonetheless.”

In addition to Luna, who also serves as an executive producer, the series also stars Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Kyle Soller, Stellen Skarsgaard and even the voice of the David Chapman as an adorable droid.

