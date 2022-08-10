House of NonFiction Names Andie Beckerman Executive Vice President of Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Television’s House of NonFiction has appointed seasoned development executive and producer Andie Beckerman as executive vice president of development, Variety has learned exclusively.

In her new role at the company, Beckerman will oversee various stories across music, pop culture, sports and social justice that primarily focus on underrepresented or overlooked communities.

“Andie’s deep well of experience and sincere appreciation for our mission-driven content make her an excellent fit for this role,” said House of NonFiction founder Alex Stapleton. “As we continue to expand our slate, her perfect background and commendable ability to shepherd projects along every step of the development process will prove invaluable, and we can’t wait to see her impact on our already burgeoning lineup.”

Prior to joining House of NonFiction, Beckerman worked for Herzog & Co. as its senior vice president of original programming and development, where she developed and executive produced the CNN original series “Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal” and the award-winning podcast “Chasing Cosby.” Beckerman also served as director of development at AMC and VP of development at USA Networks and SyFy.

House of NonFiction, launched in 2021 by documentary director and showrunner Stapleton, consists of a community of creators and filmmakers who believe in authentic storytelling that both entertains audiences and inspires change.

“It’s amazing to join House of NonFiction and throw my weight behind not only the exceptional projects it is already bringing to life, but also the powerful and inspirational community it has brought together for the amplification of worthwhile stories,” Beckerman said.