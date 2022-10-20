Hollywood Commission Launches Second Entertainment Survey

The Hollywood Commission, an organization that collaborates with leading unions and guilds, academies and agencies to end workplace bullying and harassment, is launching its second entertainment survey. The initiative, which will release its results in 2023, is intended to provide a forum to people in the industry and offer insight about progress made in the past five years.

Chaired by lawyer and educator Anita Hill and founded by board members Kathleen Kennedy and Nina Shaw, the Hollywood Commission was formed in 2017 to bring together entertainment executives, independent experts, and advisors with a focus on halting the culture of abuse and power disparity in the industry.

“As we seek to determine what systemic progress we have made over the past several years, the second Hollywood Commission Entertainment Survey is more important and in many ways consequential than our first,” said Hill. “With this new edition, we hope to double the participation of the first survey, which will help provide us with the insight we need as we continue to focus our efforts on our next phase of work. The key to that will be participation — we need to hear directly from all workers about their experiences. We look forward to working with our partners to encourage everyone in the industry to respond and participate, safely and anonymously.”

The first survey, published in 2020, received responses from 9,630 entertainment workers. Some of the key takeaways were that 65% of respondents didn’t believe that a powerful individual, such as a producer or director, would be held accountable for harassing someone with less power; only 28% of respondents who had experienced an incident of gender harassment, unwanted sexual attention, or sexual coercion reported it to employers because they think “they won’t be believed, nothing will happen, or they’ll be retaliated against.”

The Hollywood Commission has a goal of receiving 20,000 responses this time around. The new survey will include expanded demographics to ensure representation across all communities; an added focus on employees working in the gaming sector; new questions that measure and assess whether and in what ways people experience colorism; and questions focusing on survivor support and the resources needed for victims of retaliation to get back into the industry.

The survey, which will be open until Nov. 27, 2022, is available to entertainment workers in television and film, commercials, live theater, music, broadcast news, talent representation, public relations, gaming and corporate settings, from countries including the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, and countries throughout Asia, Oceania, and the South Pacific.