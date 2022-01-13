Hearst Media Production Group Adds CBS Alum Angelica Rosas McDaniel, Expands Management Team

Hearst Media Production Group has named three senior executives to lead the newly formed company, which was launched by Hearst Corporation last September to beef up Hearst Television’s original program production and distribution.

Bryan Curb has been promoted to executive vice president and general manager, educational/informational (E/I) programming. Angelica Rosas McDaniel has been named executive vice president and general manager, entertainment. Chris Matthews, who previously served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Litton Entertainment, has been given the title of chief financial officer.

Additionally, Hearst confirmed that its Litton Entertainment will be rebranded under Hearst Media Production Group “to provide a cohesive presence in the production and distribution marketplace, encompassing all of the unit’s new and existing content.” The weekly syndicated program “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien” will also be overseen by Hear

Litton, which Hearst acquired a majority interest in 2017 and the balance in 2021, produces 30 TV series for broadcast station groups, networks and streaming platforms, with a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming.

“Bryan, Angelica and Chris are savvy media executives who will help propel the new group from a creative, strategic and business standpoint,” Frank Biancuzzo, president of Hearst Media Production Group, said. “Together with our existing team of strong managers, producers and operational staff, we’re poised for great things ahead.”

Curb was previously was chief creative officer for Litton Entertainment, which is best known for its Emmy-winning weekend E/I programming airing on major broadcast networks. In his new role, Curb will oversee all aspects of E/I programming, including program development, business standards and practices, sales and marketing. Before joining Litton in 2018, he was founder and CEO of MTO Productions, a Burbank-based independent television and video production company.

McDaniel has been named executive vice president and general manager, entertainment. She previously served as executive vice president, strategy and creative development, for Litton Entertainment. In her new role, she will lead Hearst Media Production Group’s newly formed entertainment unit, with a focus on unscripted original program development and related marketing, syndication and distribution. She joined Litton in 2020 from CBS Corporation, where she served for nine years, most recently as executive vice president of daytime programs and syndicated program development.

Matthews has been named chief financial officer. He previously served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Litton Entertainment. His responsibilities will expand to include financial oversight of all Hearst Media Production Group operating units, as well as strategic planning and business growth opportunities. Before joining Litton in 2016 he was a partner with the top-20 accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP.

(Pictured: Chris Matthews, Angelica Rosas McDaniel and Bryan Curb)