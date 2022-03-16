With ‘The Hand of God,’ Director Paolo Sorrentino Pens an Ode to His Youth

Of the five 2021 Academy Award nominees for best international film, Italy’s entry, “The Hand of God,” most directly combines two of cinema’s most treasured themes: intensely personal autobiography that is able to speak to a wider audience, and the art of filmmaking itself.

Writer-director Paolo Sorrentino uses the character of 16-year-old Fabietto Schisa — played by newcomer Filippo Scotti — to examine the real-life experiences that led to his own growth as a man as well as his eventual birth as a filmmaker.

Watching audiences connect so deeply with a character that is drawn so closely from his own experiences has hit Sorrentino deeply. “Now that it’s more than one year that I shot the movie, I have to say that it’s strange, because now I am sharing my pain with a big audience,” he shares. “It’s like, now my story is not my story; it’s a story that belongs to everybody that watches the movie.”

It’s not only audiences who have connected with the story of young Fabietto: IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called the project a “tremblingly personal movie,” by the end of which “Sorrentino shows us how he made that life into his reality.” Released worldwide by Netflix, “The Hand of God” picked up four awards at the Venice Film Festival, including the coveted Silver Lion.

The acclaim came as no surprise to the filmmaker’s collaborators. To Luisa Ranieri, who plays Aunt Patrizia, Sorrentino is “the kind of director who comes only once in 50 years. One who can actually create their own language.”

“The Hand of God” is set in the 1980s, though our only real clue is the headphones constantly attached to Fabietto’s cassette player. “My idea,” Sorrentino reports, “was to do a movie set in the ’80s, but without giving too much importance to the look of the ’80s.”

It was the look and mood of the Naples of his youth that obsessed him. “I followed my memories and I tried to shoot it in the real places where I grew up,” he says. “The house is not exactly the same house, but it’s just a floor down from the house where I live.”

The locale, undeniably majestic, also plays host to petty crime and moral chaos. Young and old drift without purpose, but all seem to be consumed by futbol, the arrival of Argentine midfielder Diego Maradona and that controversial goal — a reference to a real-life moment in the sport’s history in which Maradona infamously used his hand to bring the ball into the net, the “hand of God” of the film’s title.

In addition to the thrills brought on by soccer, all of the locals must also cope with the same basic concerns we all wrestle with: love, career, heartbreak, betrayal and death.

Fabietto is eyewitness to all of those concerns, beginning with one of the film’s most memorable set pieces, an alfresco luncheon attended by the entire Schisa clan. It’s replete with what A.O. Scott of the New York Times calls “bad manners, brutal teasing and useless advice.” Audience members from large families may relate to the familiar generational and political squabbling, while those from small families may find out what they’ve been missing.

Once the family’s home from the outing, joviality quickly gives way to anguish as it is determined that Aunt Patrizia, a victim of physical abuse, must be institutionalized. The movie stardom dreams of Fabietto’s big brother Marchino are quashed. Even the principal constant in their lives, the parents’ warmly loving marriage, is upended when papa is revealed to have a longtime mistress.

And then comes the central tragedy of Fabietto’s young life, a cruel accident that leaves him bereft — and wondering why “the hand of God” has chosen to spare him.

Though Fabietto bends under the weight of his experiences, he never breaks. Instead, he finds the strength to identify his life’s purpose and take steps to make it a reality.

Sorrentino surely found his ideal doppelganger in young Scotti, who, according to Screen Daily’s Jonathan Romney, makes “a strong impression with his nervy sensitivity and angular physique.” (He also walked away with the Marcello Mastroianni Prize at the Venice Film Festival, awarded to an emerging star.)

“[Filippo Scotti] was, and still is, shy and uncomfortable with the things of life, and so he reminded me of the teenager I was,” Sorrentino says. “I thought he was perfect for the role.”

The film’s final act focuses on Fabietto’s interaction with a real-life mentor of Sorrentino’s. Little known internationally, director Antonio Capuano (played here by Ciro Capano) serves as Fabietto’s conscience at his lowest ebb.

“He taught me how important it is to find, in a relationship with another human being, the conflict before a peaceful relationship,” Sorrentino explains of his experiences with Capuano. In the film, Capuano is depicted as brusque and dismissive — in the tradition of many of Hollywood’s two-fisted directors — but not without compassion.

Sorrentino sees Capuano as his inner voice, so it is only right that the veteran is allowed to deliver the central message, both for Fabietto in his pain and for those who see the film.

“Don’t come apart, Fabio,” he pleads. “Don’t come apart.”

In conversation with Scotti and Sorrentino, actor Isabella Rossellini (who does not appear in the film) gives voice to what many thousands have felt about this unique cinematic experience.

“I think,” she says, “when things are very, very personal, they get to become universal. And that was the feeling that I had watching your film. We all have losses. We all have pain. And so the film is a film full of hope.

“At the end, I felt lifted into wanting to be myself a filmmaker. And finding in fantasy and creativity a lot of healing. Maybe that’s what the Greeks called catharsis. That is maybe what you have experienced and what I have experienced watching your film.”

Click here to watch the full Q&A between Isabella Rossellini, Paolo Sorrentino and Filippo Scotti.