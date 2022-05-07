L.A. Leaders Salute Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias for Landmark Dodger Stadium Shows

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias has been hailed as a hometown hero by Los Angeles civic leaders to commemorate the comedian’s historic sellout of Dodger Stadium this weekend.

Los Angeles City Council member Gilbert Cedillo and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis were among the legislators on hand at the stadium Friday afternoon to mark the moment for Iglesias, the first comedian to score back-to-back sellout concerts at the venue, which holds more than 45,000 people.

In a brief ceremony prior to Friday’s show, Iglesias, a native of Long Beach, was praised by officials for his work to make audiences laugh and for the tone that he strikes in his comedy.

Clayton Davis, Variety‘s senior awards editor, emceed as Iglesias (and one of his beloved chihuahuas) were presented formal certificates and proclamations from city, county and state officials. Iglesias’ milestone was celebrated this week with the publication of a special edition of Variety devoted to Iglesias’ path-breaking career.

“We are here to celebrate the career of someone who always aims to unite people through his laughter,” Davis said. Iglesias “has come a long way from his first days on stage at the Golden Sails Hotel in Long Beach,” he added.

California state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo noted how significant Iglesias’ success is for representation in entertainment.

“You make it real,” said California state Sen. Elena Durazo. “My generation, we were in the Chicano movement. We had to fight like hell for our people and our community. You talk about our community in a way that is respectful. You talk about our communities and our struggles.”

Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias and Variety‘s Clayton Davis

Solis gave Iglesias a heartfelt “Sí, se puede” and pointed to the bottom-line economic impact that his success has on the region.

“Thank you for packing the house because all the revenue you make is going to come back to the city and the county of L.A.,” Solis said.

The 45-year-old comedian, respected for his dedication to the hard work of standup comedy, was clearly moved by the accolades. He observed that the Dodger Stadium shows came in the same week that marked the 10-year anniversary of his mother’s death.

“This is powerful,” Iglesias said of the outpouring from civil leaders. “I’m just trying to tell jokes, make people laugh, make people smile.”

The timing of the historic Dodger Stadium performances coming a decade nearly to the day that he lost his mother is simply “beautiful and poetic,” he said. “Every anniversary we always relive it,” Iglesias said. “Now it’s going to be the worst week of my life and the best week of my life.”

(Pictured top: California state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, L.A. City Council member Gilbert Cedillo, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis and California state Assembly member Wendy Carrillo)