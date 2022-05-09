Publicists Jack Ketsoyan and Pia Malihi Launch Full Scope Public Relations (EXCLUSIVE)

Publicists Jack Ketsoyan and Pia Malihi have partnered to launch the new agency Full Scope Public Relations, Variety has learned exclusively.

Full Scope Public Relations will be based in West Hollywood, Calif., where it opens its business this month.

Ketsoyan, a PR vet and author, started his career with PMK, before co-founding the publicity firm EMCBowery, which recently closed its doors after 14 years. Malihi started her career at EMCBowery, under at Ketsoyan, before joining Jonesworks where she worked with talent, corporate and executive clients.

“We are thrilled to be embarking on this new chapter with Full Scope Public Relations,” Ketsoyan and Malihi said in a joint statement. “Our team is mix of diverse young creatives and veteran experts who share the same determination to launch innovative campaigns that express compelling brand stories and evolve the full scope of each client’s future.”

Joining Ketsoyan and Malihi’s new venture are Chad Schubert, who will serve as Full Scope Publc Relations’ vice president, and Johnny Gines, who will act as the company’s director of entertainment and sports. (Schubert also hails from EMC Bowery, and Gines has had stints over the past decade at Pivotal PR, EFG and Clique Hospitality.)

Full Scope’s roster include a range of musicians, television personalities and influencers, in addition to corporate clients. The agency represents Tyga, Kristin Cavallari, Nicky Hilton, Nick Carter, Dre London, Brian McKnight, Erika Jayne, Dorothy Wang, Kim Zolciak, Amber Rose, Monique Samuels, plus Uncommon James, Neon Carnival, hoo.be, SKRT Hard Seltzer, Don Londrés Tequila, MainRo and Unruly Agency.

In addition to talent representation, Full Scope specializes in entertainment and corporate events, brand development and growth strategizing, talent and executive management, and reputation and crisis management.