Fox Promotes Allison Wallach to President of Unscripted Programming

Allison Wallach has been promoted to president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment, Variety has confirmed.

Wallach takes over the role previously held by Rob Wade, who was himself promoted to CEO of Fox Entertainment back in October. She will report directly Wade in her new role, which will see her take over all aspects of Fox’s unscripted slate. Wallach was most recently executive vice president and head of Fox Alternative Entertainment (FAE), the network’s unscripted studio.

“Since joining us — in early 2020, no less – Allison has played a critical role in navigating FAE through one of the most arduous chapters the television business has ever witnessed and, in doing so, helped build it into a key growth driver for FOX Entertainment,” said Wade. “FAE has greatly expanded its global presence under Allison’s leadership, and, in her hands, I am confident Fox’s unscripted portfolio will continue to enjoy similar success.”

In addition to Wallach’s promotion, Yasmin Rawji has been promoted to the newly created position of executive vice president of unscripted — Network for Fox Entertainment. She was previously senior vice president of alternative entertainment. She will report to Wallach. She has worked on Fox shows such as “The Masked Singer,” “Next Level Chef,” “Crime Scene Kitchen, “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,” and many others. Before Fox, she was a senior producer on “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Got Talent,” and was a producer on Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, “The Millionaire Matchmaker – Celebrity Edition” and “The X Factor.”

“It is an honor to work at a company that has long been a cornerstone of the unscripted space, and I am grateful to Rob for the opportunity to build on Fox;s strong legacy of providing premium programming to viewers,” said Wallach. “Yasmin has been a great partner of mine during our time together here at Fox. Her fierce devotion to creative and sharp production prowess are inspiring to watch. I’m looking forward to closely working with her in guiding Fox’s unscripted business in the years to come.”

In addition to overseeing Fox’s unscripted programming and specials, Wallach’s new role will also see her manage Gordon Ramsay’s production entity, Studio Ramsay Global, as well as TMZ while continuing to be responsible for FAE. A new executive vice president and head of the in-house production unit will be named in the coming weeks.

Prior to Fox, Wallach was president of Juniper Entertainment. Before that, she was an agent in UTA’s alternative television department and was a senior vice president of programming at BBC Worldwide Productions. She was also a vice president of programming for Lifetime Television earlier in her career.