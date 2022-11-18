FilmRise Announces Global FAST and AVOD Partnership with LG [EXCLUSIVE] 

FilmRise, the New York-based film and television studio and streaming service, is going global with LG Electronics’ free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) LG Channels+ service.

FilmRise is an independent powerhouse in FAST, and with over 40 channels operating across all major FAST services in the U.S. alone, offers more channels than any other independent studio. The new deal with LG, announced on November 18, sees FilmRise expanding its FAST channel offerings across North America, the U.K., Ireland and the Nordics, with AVOD titles from FilmRise’s library also available on LG Channels+.

Popular FilmRise channels had previously been available on LG Channels+, LG’s built-in free streaming service, but the new deal sees the amount of FilmRise content available substantially increase with popular staples across the FAST landscape such as “Unsolved Mysteries,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “FilmRise Free Movies,” and “Forensic Files” now available.

“Our partnership with LG Electronics has proven to be an incredibly fruitful one and we are thrilled to be adding these FAST channels for LG consumers to enjoy,” said Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise. “This deal represents our aggressive initiative in expanding our global footprint into new territories through collaborations with connected devices.”

The additions to LG Channels+’s suite of FAST channels comes amidst a time where FAST services are in a huge channel growth period. LG has offered north of 300 FAST channels each month since Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP+) was able to resume analysis of the platform in April 2022, with FAST services seeking to offer the most popular channels to consumers to gain audience share (see the VIP+ free special report, sponsored by FilmRise, “The A to Z of Free Streaming,” for further details on the competitive nature of the free streaming market).

Variety Intelligence Platform estimated that the total ad revenue generated by FAST channels in the U.S. would be worth $3.9 billion in 2022, rising to $6.1 billion by 2025. As such, anticipate many more deals featuring big name brands in FAST to be signed and for continued focus on overseas markets, much as the FilmRise-LG deal features.

