Executives From Leading Media Companies Talk Programming for Global Audiences

Variety is pleased to welcome thought-leaders at the forefront of the global TV industry to share their strategies for success.

Angela Colla, Head of International Sales, Globo; Carol Hanley, President, Whip Media; Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc.; Miquel Penella, President, Streaming Services, AMC Networks; Rodrigo Mazón, EVP & GM of SVOD, Univision; and Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming, sit down with Variety International Editor, Manori Ravindran, for the panel discussion “Have Content, Will Travel: Strategies for Building a Global TV Audience,” airing March 29 in the Variety Streaming Room.

“Today’s streaming age is creating new possibilities for content to gain traction worldwide. In this highly competitive market, being armed with data capable of determining what titles have the strongest appeal — and why — is a major competitive advantage,” said Carol Hanley, President of Whip Media.

Streaming has upended the business in a way no one ever imagined, but these companies are learning and creating strategies that will allow their businesses to expand in the years to come. Find out what tools they are using to create, acquire, license, and distribute content to capture a wider global audience.

The executives will discuss how audience data, trends in talent and content genres and platforms’ distinguishing features contribute to how they are managing their content business. As panelists approach each part of the process with precision, find out how content is discovered and positioned to attractively travel beyond borders.

Join this group of experts as they discuss the inside decisions and processes it takes to find global audiences for programming in the Variety Streaming Room on March 29.

Register at Variety.com/WhipMedia