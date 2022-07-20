Entertainment One Promotes Jacqueline Sacerio, Gabriel Marano to Co-Heads of US Scripted TV Development

Entertainment One (eOne) has promoted Jacqueline Sacerio and Gabriel Marano to co-heads of US scripted television development.

Both Sacerio and Marano previously served as executive vice presidents of scripted television at eOne. In their new roles, they will continue to report to Pancho Mansfield, the company’s president of global scripted television.

“Although they each have their own distinct style, both Jackie and Gabe have excelled at developing strong relationships and guiding storytellers to deliver their very best work,” Mansfield said. “I’m so pleased by the energy and commitment they’ve brought to our slate of projects, including unique stories from our partners as well as from Hasbro’s deep library of IP.”

Sacerio currently oversees the eOne’s roster of first-look and overall deals as well as priority projects set up at networks and streamers. The latter includes the Emmy-nominated Showtime drama “Yellowjackets” and the Freeform series “Cruel Summer.” Marano oversees the development of Hasbro IP including Rawson Marshall Thurber’s adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons” and the “Power Rangers” series at Netflix from Jonathan Entwistle and Jenny Klein, as well as broader scripted development.

“We’re so proud of the work our team has done to bring inventive, original series to audiences worldwide and for being a valued home for talent,” said Sacerio and Marano. “We’re excited to begin this new chapter with the team at eOne as well as some of the best creators in the business. Whether it’s building franchises with Hasbro’s beloved IP like ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ or thrilling, new originals like ‘Yellowjackets,’ we know that we’re just beginning to scratch the surface of telling impactful stories.”

Prior to joining eOne, Sacerio was a film and television literary agent at CAA for nearly eight years. She began producing television in 2015 when she joined the Mark Gordon Co. and was the executive in charge of “Designated Survivor” starring Kiefer Sutherland. She started her career in film at Fox Searchlight and Warner Independent Pictures.

Marano previously served as senior vice president of drama programming and development at Fox. In that role, he supervised the development and production of new and returning scripted series for the network, including “9-1-1, “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Gifted,” and “Lucifer.” Prior to that, he was senior vice president of drama programming at A&E and spent nearly a decade at Fox Television Studios before that.