Entertainment Marketing Summit Returns In-Person May 24

Variety is pleased to announce that Dakota Johnson, Hulu President Joe Earley and Prime Video and Amazon Studios Global Chief Marketing Officer Ukonwa Ojo are among the speakers participating at the Variety Entertainment Marketing Summit, presented by Deloitte, on May 24 in Hollywood.

Johnson will be joined by partner Katie O’Connell to discuss their strategy on building their production company TeaTime Pictures. Current projects in which Johnson stars and produces include upcoming film releases “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and “Am I OK?”

Earley will be featured in a keynote conversation focusing on his leadership vision for Hulu. He will touch upon the streamer’s content strategy, led by acclaimed Originals series like “Only Murders in the Building,” “Dopesick,” as well as the Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul,” and the growing value of Hulu’s Live TV offerings.

Ojo will join the roundtable ‘Meet the Masters: Film and TV Breakthrough Campaigns,’ featuring previously announced panelists Josh Greenstein, President, Sony Motion Pictures Group and Jason White, Chief Marketing Officer, MTV Entertainment Group, Paramount.

Additionally, key findings from Deloitte’s Digital Media Trends Survey 2022 will be included in the conversation ‘Can SVOD Keep Up With The Next Generation of Media?’ The Panel features Kevin Westcott, Vice Chair, Deloitte LLP and US Tech, Media & Telecom Leader and Jana Arbanas, Vice Chair, Deloitte LLP and US Telecom, Media & Entertainment Sector Leader.

Terry Feit, Partner, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Deloitte & Touche LLP joins previously announced Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince for the session ‘Evolving Sports Entertainment Marketing.’

“Deloitte is excited once again to be the presenting sponsor of Variety’s Entertainment Marketing Summit, as it convenes the brightest minds in the industry to understand how to navigate ongoing change, work creatively to address challenges and most importantly, celebrate industry growth,” said Westcott. Deloitte’s latest ‘Digital Media Trends’ research includes insights into consumer entertainment behaviors and how younger generations are becoming more influential, especially as streaming video-on-demand competes for their attention with more immersive gaming and social media experiences.”

Variety Entertainment Marketing Summit will for the first time be offering two options for tickets, in-person or virtual. Attendees will have access to networking breaks, lunch and an in-person cocktail reception.

Head to the summit event site now to see the full agenda and to purchase tickets.