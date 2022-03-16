Endeavor Posts Q4 Loss, Boosts 2022 Revenue and Adjusted Earnings Guidance

Endeavor closed out the final quarter of 2021 with a net loss of $16.7 million on revenue of $1.5 billion as the company’s sports, media and talent representation operations continue to adjust to a post-pandemic environment.

Endeavor posted a $467.5 million loss for the full year, on revenue of $5.1 billion.

The company noted that its talent representation unit, largely comprised of WME, saw double-digit revenue growth in the quarter, which is no surprise given the surge in demand and production in recent months. The return of major sports to regular and predictable schedules has also been good for Endeavor’s media rights, sponsorship and sports betting activities.

“In our first year as a public company, we saw significant outperformance across our portfolio as the world began to emerge from the pandemic, with increased attendance at live events and continued heightened demand for premium content,” said Endeavor chief Ariel Emanuel. “Given the unique position we occupy in the content landscape, we remain confident about our ability to continue leveraging trends, unlocking growth, and delivering long-term value.”

