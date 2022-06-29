Endeavor Combines On Location and IMG Events, Sets Paul Caine as President

Endeavor has combined the management of its On Location and IMG Events businesses into a single unit led by the On Location management team of president and Jon Lavallee as chief financial officer.

Endeavor positioned the consolidation as a natural move given that the two units are involved in very similar operations. On Location provides luxury hospitality experiences around major sports events including the Super Bowl. IMG’s events wing produces hundreds of sporting events, fashion shows, food festivals, art markets and experiential installations. The roster includes Frieze LA and NY, the Miami Open, Madrid Open, Taste of London, SailGP, Winter Wonderland, and PBR. In the fall, IMG plans to open Hall des Lumières, a permanent space for digital art experiences in New York, as a partnership with France’s Culturespaces.

Endeavor acquired On Location in January 2020 for about $660 million, according to Bloomberg. The timing was tough, given the looming pandemic shutdowns to come. But On Location has rebounded strongly, per Endeavor, with the February 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles ranking as the company’s largest-ever event. It will also serve as partner to the International Olympic Committee for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, Milan in 2026 and Los Angeles in 2028 The company serves as an official partner to the NFL, PGA, NCAA, WWE and Endeavor’s UFC.

“Bringing together these two dynamic businesses will serve to supercharge our consumer experiences within our extraordinary global events portfolio,” Endeavor president Mark Shapiro said. “Paul and Jon have brilliantly led On Location’s resurgence from the pandemic and I’m confident they will elevate these two highly complementary businesses with the full support of the Endeavor network at their backs.”

Caine joined On Location with the Endeavor transaction in January 2020, before that he was chief revenue officer of Bloomberg and CEO of radio syndication giant Westwood One. Lavallee has been with On Location since 2017 and before that worked for PrimeSport.