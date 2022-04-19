Endeavor Content Pacts With Hugh Marks, Carl Fennessy to Launch Dreamchaser Australian Studio

Endeavor Content has given its backing to high-profile executives Hugh Marks and Carl Fennessy as they launch Dreamchaser. The new Sydney-based venture styles itself as Australia’s first full-service film and TV production and distribution studio.

Marks is the former head of Nine Entertainment, the TV group that swallowed Fairfax Media and took full ownership of local streamer Stan. Fennessy was the co-founder of Endemol Shine Australia.

The pair describe their ambition as establishing, “a collection of creative partnerships across the scripted, factual and entertainment genres under one portfolio, with a focus on driving global projects out of the Australian market.” Dreamchaser will develop, finance, produce, and distribute premium content across all genres for the global film and television market.

Joining Marks and Fennessy are an experienced management team including Sara Horn as chief operating officer, Megan Rees-Williams as chief financial officer and Monique Keller as the head of development.

No titles were announced, but in the coming months, Dreamchaser aims to announce projects and first-look and multi-title picture deals with leading Australian creatives.

“We’re seeing an explosion of global demand for premium content from new and traditional television platforms that shows no sign of slowing. At the same time Australian creatives are at the forefront of many of the biggest shows in the world. There has never been a greater opportunity for global content to be developed and sold from this market,” joint CEOs Marks and Fennessy said.

“With Dreamchaser, Australia solidifies its standing as a major global destination for best-in-class content, bringing next-level storytelling from new and established voices from the continent to export there and to the world beyond,” said Endeavor Content’s Co-CEOs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor in a prepared statement. A majority stake in Endeavor Content’s scripted content business was this year acquired by South Korean entertainment leader CJ ENM in a deal worth some $785 million.