Elon Musk Launches $43 Billion Hostile Takeover Bid for Twitter

Elon Musk, the controversial billionaire, has made an offer to buy all of social media group for $43 billion, according to a filing made Thursday morning.

The hostile takeover approach comes just days after the Tesla pioneer revealed that he had bought a 9% stake in the company and followed that by announcing that he would join its board of directors.

That quickly proved unpopular and Musk and the board did a U-turn, announcing it for the best that Musk would not form part of the boardroom. On Wednesday, it emerged that some Twitter shareholders were planning to launch a federal lawsuit against Musk, arguing that he had not disclosed his stake-building quickly enough.

Musk, who has a net worth of some $260 billion according to Bloomberg News, which would make him the world’s richest person, is making a cash offering of $54.2 per share. That is a 54% premium to the stock’s overnight close. Musk is being advised by investment bank Morgan Stanley.

Musk says that Twitter has extraordinary potential that it has failed to unlock and that it would be more successfully run as a private company.

His detailed criticisms of Twitter have included suggestions of an edit button and a different layer of verification for premium users. He has also said that Twitter does not have enough premium users as many celebrities are no longer active users of the platform.

“If the deal doesn’t work, given that I don’t have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” said Musk in a letter to the company’s current board.

He explained too: “[Twitter] will neither thrive nor serve [its free speech] societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”