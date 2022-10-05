‘Doctor Who’ Star Jodie Whittaker Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

Jodie Whittaker has signed with Verve for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. The English actress will continue to be managed by Brian DePersia at Cognition and represented in the UK by Will Hollinshead at Independent Talent Group.

Whittaker is best known for taking over the iconic role of Doctor Who in the long-running sci-fi series of the same name. She was announced as the thirteenth incarnation of The Doctor in 2017, making her the first woman to hold the role in the show’s six decade history.

She made her first appearance on “Doctor Who” in 2017 in the Christmas special episode “Twice Upon a Time” before taking over the role full-time in 2018. She announced she would be stepping down as The Doctor in July 2021, with her final appearances set to be a series of three special episodes, the last of which is due to air later in October.

Whittaker is also known for her role as Beth Latimer in the hit ITV series “Broadchurch.” She played the character across all three seasons of the show, with the third and final season airing in 2017. Whittaker’s other notable TV credits include the “Black Mirror” episode “The Entire History of You” as well as the Sky One drama series “The Smoke.”

On the film side, she broke out in her role in the 2006 film “Venus” opposite the legendary Peter O’Toole. She has also starred in films like “Black Sea” and “Attack the Block.” She recently starred in and executive produced the feature “Adult Life Skills” as well.