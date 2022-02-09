Disney Plus Ends 2021 With Nearly 130 Million Subscribers, Smashing Growth Forecasts

Disney Plus powered to a strong year-end finish, with the media giant’s flagship streaming business blowing past expectations to hit almost 130 million users.

At the end of 2021, Disney Plus had 129.8 million paying customers worldwide, gaining 11.8 million for the quarter ended Jan. 1, 2022. Analysts on average had forecast net adds of 7.3 million for the period, per FactSet.

The strong year-end streaming results came after the Mouse House missed subscriber targets the prior quarter. For the full year 2021, Disney Plus’ subscriber base grew 37%, up from 94.9 million a year prior.

Overall, Disney reported revenue of $21.82 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.06 cents for the period, the company’s first quarter of fiscal 2022. That handily beat analyst consensus estimates of $18.36 billion in revenue and EPS of 61 cents.

Disney shares were up 6% in after-hours trading on the beat.

For the first time, Disney broke out Disney Plus numbers by region: In the U.S. and Canada, the streamer had 42.9 million customers (up 18%); internationally excluding Disney Plus Hotstar, it had 41.1 million (up 40%); and Disney Plus Hotstar had 45.9 million.

Disney Plus remains firmly in investment mode as it fights for share in the global streaming market. The media conglomerate has told Wall Street it plans to spent $33 billion on content for the 2022 fiscal year, up $8 billion year over year, with much of the increase earmarked for Disney Plus as well as Hulu and ESPN Plus. Disney expects Disney Plus to reach 230 million-260 million total paid subscribers by September 2024 and that the service will be profitable in fiscal 2024.

Disney has yet to name a new head for Disney Plus after it reorganized the global direct-to-consumer streaming organization last month. With the reorg, Michael Paull was elevated to president of Disney Streaming; Joe Earley, former head of Disney Plus marketing and operations, was tapped as president of Hulu (reporting to Paull). The company also formed a new hub for international content creation led by Rebecca Campbell, who previously headed DTC operations.

(Pictured above: Disney’s Oscar-nominated “Encanto,” which premiered on Disney Plus on Dec. 24)