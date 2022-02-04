Disney Branded Television Hires Fox Alum Charlie Davis as Executive VP of Live-Action, Alternative Series

Disney Branded Television has brought on Charlie Andrews to serve as executive vice president of live-action and alternative series, Variety has learned.

Andrews joins Disney Branded TV from Fox Entertainment, where he most recently worked as head of drama development for the broadcaster before exiting in December. Andrews will begin in his new role on Feb. 7, overseeing all live-action programming, scripted, and unscripted series and movies created by Disney Branded Television for Disney Plus and Disney Channels. He will report to Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded TV, serving as her key creative deputy.

“Charlie’s passion and instincts for discovering and supporting some of today’s best writers, directors, producers and performers are exactly what we need to be the best home for talent and the preeminent content provider for kids and family entertainment,” said Davis. “He is a trusted and accomplished leader, who I know will take our business to new heights.”

Andrews will oversee the original development, current programming, original movies, and unscripted content departments within Disney Branded TV. The following executives will report in to him: Reena Singh, senior vice president of development and current series; Lauren Kisilevsky, senior vice president of original movies; and Marc Buhaj, vice president of originals, unscripted content.

During Andrews’ time at Fox, he oversaw hit series such as “Empire,” “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lonestar,” “Lucifer,” “Gotham,” and “Sleepy Hollow.” He also briefly worked at Netflix as director of original series. He began his career with NBCUniversal Television Studios in both comedy and drama development roles. While there he worked on shows like “Friday Night Lights,” “Heroes,” and “House.”