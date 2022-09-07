Jesse Collins Entertainment Promotes Dionne Harmon to President

Dionne Harmon has been promoted to president of Jesse Collins Entertainment, which most recently produced the Super Bowl Halftime show and is known for specializing in music-related content.

Harmon will now oversee all aspects of the company’s creative strategy and financial growth. She reports to CEO Jesse Collins, who founded the company in 2012.

“Over the past decade Dionne has become an invaluable part of the JCE family,” Collins said. “Over the past few years, she has helped guide the company through the creation and execution of ground breaking and award winning content, and has taken a lead role in strengthening the company’s strategic alliances that have ensured the company’s growth into the future.”

Harmon’s producing work includes such TV specials as the Oscars, the American Music Awards and numerous BET Awards ceremonies. At Jesse Collins Entertainment, she has produced “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “Cardi Tries,” “Becoming a Pop Star” and “CNN’s Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom.” Recently, Harmon won an Emmy for outstanding variety special (live) due to her work on the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

“I look forward to continuing to work alongside the extraordinarily talented Jesse Collins to scale our business and to further establish JCE as one of the preeminent production companies in the entertainment business,” Harmon said. “I am honored to take on this new role and excited for what we will continue to achieve together in this new phase of growth.”

Harmon is also a member of the Paley Media Council and serves as vice chair on the board of Minds Matter Southern California.