Variety Promotes Dea Lawrence to Chief Operating and Marketing Officer

Variety has promoted Dea Lawrence to Chief Operating and Marketing Officer.

Lawrence has dramatically expanded Variety‘s business operations since she rejoined the brand in 2015 as Chief Marketing Officer. She led the reimagining of Variety’s thriving roster of annual events and summits by pivoting at the start of the pandemic to the creation of the Variety Streaming Room virtual franchise.

Along with Steven Gaydos, Variety‘s Executive Vice President of Global Content, Lawrence created the Variety Content Studio, which includes both brand storytelling and sponsored video series. Through savvy technology vendor alliances, she has improved the infrastructure and productivity across creative, event production, ticket sales and social media.

“Dea is an innovative and exceptional executive with a varied and deep digital skill set which has been invaluable to Variety as the worlds of technology and media are now inseparable,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety CEO and Group Publisher. ”Her leadership is a key factor to the success of the brand, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with her as we take Variety to the next level.”

Lawrence previously headed Variety‘s digital sales and marketing departments from 2001 to 2008. In her expanded role, Lawrence is tasked with driving operational efficiencies, resource planning, organizational development and marketing for the brand with a focus on video and digital growth.

“It is an honor to serve the premium brand in entertainment business news and to work with the best team in the industry,” said Lawrence. “I am grateful for the company’s ongoing trust in me and inspired to continue Variety’s expansion.”

Lawrence will continue to report to Sobrino-Stearns. She is based out of Variety’s corporate headquarters in Los Angeles.