David Madden Joins Wattpad Webtoon Studios as Head of Global Entertainment

David Madden has lined up his next job, with the veteran TV exec joining Wattpad Webtoon Studios as head of global entertainment.

In his new role, Madden will report to the studio’s president, Aron Levitz. He will oversee development, production, and sales for the company’s TV, feature film, and animation businesses.

“David instantly understood our vision to transform entertainment by listening to fans,” said Levitz. “David has shaped hit projects across every genre, and his experience and expertise are second to none. He’s is the perfect fit for Wattpad Webtoon Studios and we’re thrilled to have him join our team as we bring the world’s biggest comic creators and webnovelists to new audiences.”

Madden most recently served as president of the prolific production company Berlanti Productions, exiting that role after two years back in April. In his time at the Warner Bros. Television-based pod, he has helped launch shows such as the DC series “Superman & Lois,” the reboot of “Kung Fu,” and the spinoff “All American: Homecoming” at The CW and the critically-acclaimed series “The Flight Attendant” at HBO Max. He also oversaw a development slate that includes the upcoming CW series “Gotham Knights” and “The Girls on the Bus” at HBO Max.

“When you’re seeking the most exciting collaborators in the industry, you want the ability to bring them exciting material, and this company offers a virtual gold mine of great stories,” said Madden. “Wattpad Webtoon Studios brings together massive global fandoms, data-backed insights, and some of the biggest names in comics and webnovels. I’m thrilled to join an innovative global studio to help elevate a new generation of creative voices, tell truly original stories, and produce worldwide hits.”

Prior to joining Berlanti Productions, Madden was president of programming, entertainment networks, at AMC Networks, where he oversaw programming and development at AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV channels, as well as AMC Studios. Before that, he worked at Fox for nearly two decades, rising to entertainment president at Fox Broadcasting Company after having previously served as president of Fox Television Studios.