Dan Harmon and Betsy Beers to Keynote Variety Business Managers Breakfast on Nov. 3

Variety announced on Monday the program for its annual Business Managers Breakfast, presented by City National Bank on Nov. 3 in Los Angeles.

The invite-only event will feature keynote conversations with Dan Harmon, creator, executive producer and writer; and Betsy Beers, executive producer and creative partner at Shondaland.

Harmon, interviewed by Variety TV editor Michael Schneider, will speak about his vision for creating fan-favorite storytelling, including long-running animated series “Rick & Morty” and the recently announced “Community” reunion film.

Beers, interviewed by Variety editor-at-large Kate Aurthur, will detail her work with Shondaland partner Shonda Rhimes executive producing such TV juggernauts as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Bridgerton.”

Variety will present John Rigney, founding partner of Level Four Business Management, with the 2022 Variety Business Manager Elite Award, honoring him for this extensive philanthropy efforts with such charities as the Sam and LaTanya Jackson Foundation, In the Land of Mara/ The Writer’s Colony, The Better U Foundation and The People’s Concern. Rigney is also a previous board member of the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

The event coincides with Variety’s annual Business Managers Elite Impact Report, which profiles top business managers working in entertainment, media, music and more.

Dea Lawrence, chief operating and marketing officer of Variety, and Richard A. Raffetto, president of City National Bank, will give opening remarks to kick off the morning.

“City National has a long history of serving the entertainment industry, and we’re proud to continue our tradition of supporting Variety’s annual business managers breakfast again this year,” said Raffetto. “We’re excited to hear from some of Hollywood’s top business managers and producers on the state of the industry, and would like to offer a special congratulations to John Rigney as the Variety Business Manager Elite Award winner.”

Gravitas Insurance Group and Venable LLP are supporting partners of the event.