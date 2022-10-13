Claudia Eller Returns to Variety in Newly Created Role

In an email to Variety staff on Tuesday, Claudia Eller announced she will return to work as Variety’s Chief Production Officer, effective this week. In this new role, Eller will work closely with Variety CEO Michelle Sobrino-Stearns and Chief Operating and Marketing Officer Dea Lawrence to book and curate Variety’s award-winning live media and events programming.

Eller also will also focus on developing longform documentaries for Variety and will serve as the Executive Producer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Claudia back to the Variety family in her new role as Chief Production Officer,” said Variety CEO Michelle Sobrino-Stearns. “Since joining Variety in 2013, Claudia has been instrumental to our explosive growth and helped cement Variety’s reputation as the standard-bearer of entertainment industry news. We’re thrilled she is back.”

Eller served as Variety’s Editor-in-Chief from 2013 through the summer of 2022. Variety veterans Cynthia Littleton and Ramin Setoodeh succeeded her as Co-Editor in Chiefs, running the venerable organization’s newsroom, magazine and digital platforms.