‘Slow Horses’ Star Christopher Chung, ‘The Witcher’s’ Paul Bullion Sign With More/Medavoy Management (EXCLUSIVE)

“Slow Horses” star Christopher Chung and “The Witcher’s” Paul Bullion have signed with More/Medavoy Management for representation.

Australian-born, U.K.-based Chung is currently starring as Roddy Ho opposite Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas in the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ spy series “Slow Horses,” which has been adapted from the Mick Herron books of the same name. Season 2 is understood to have been filmed already.

Chung previously appeared on British drama “Waterloo Road,” where he was a series regular, and has an extensive background in U.K. theater, originating the role of Kurt Kelly in Andy Fickman-directed “Heathers The Musical.”

He has also appeared in David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Imelda Marcos-themed disco musical “Here Lies Love,” for the Royal National Theatre, directed by Alex Timbers, and “Romeo & Juliet” at Shakespeare’s Globe.

British actor Bullion is best known for season 2 of “The Witcher,” where he had a major supporting role as “Lambert” opposite Henry Cavill. He has also appeared in “Peaky Blinders” alongside Cillian Murphy, and Kurt Sutter’s “The Bastard Executioner” for FX, which starred Katey Sagal and Lee Jones.

Bullion also had a supporting role in Legendary Pictures’ “Dracula Untold” opposite Luke Evans. He was classically trained at the acclaimed Arts Educational School in London.

At More/Medavoy Management, Chung and Bullion will join actors including Bella Heathcote (“Pieces of Her”), Dondré T. Whitfield (“Queen Sugar”), Daniel Henney (“The Wheel of Time”) and Kelly Overton (“Van Helsing”).

Chung and Bullion both continue to be repped by Creative Artists Management in the U.K.