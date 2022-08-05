CBS Entertainment Promotes Mackenzie Mitchell to Vice President of Specials, Music, Live Entertainment

Mackenzie Mitchell has been promoted to vice president of specials, music and live events for CBS Entertainment, Jack Sussman — executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming — announced Friday.

In her new role, Mitchell will oversee a significant portion of the specials programming production and development for CBS Entertainment’s lineup. The executive started at the network eight years ago as a temporary assistant in the specials and live events programming department.

“Mackenzie literally started as a temp at CBS, answering phones and scheduling meetings, but her passion, intellect, creative instincts and keen eye for material has helped her to become one of the finest event programming executives working in television today,” Sussman said. “She has built outstanding relationships with talent and the creative community, and we’re excited to have her continue her already very successful career here at the Network. She’s a classic home-grown success story.”

Previously, Mitchell was a director in the same department covering some of the biggest events on television, including multiple Grammy Awards, the Kennedy Center Honors and the Tony Awards. She has received associate producer credits on productions like “John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero” and “Garth & Trisha Live!” Mitchell has also worked on other CBS specials including The National Christmas Tree Lighting, “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” “Adele: One Night Only,” the CMT Music Awards, A Home for the Holidays and the CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Prior to joining CBS in 2014, Mitchell served as a location coordinator for LMNO Productions. She will continue to report directly to Sussman.