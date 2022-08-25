CAA Signs Beauty Entrepreneur, Thirteen Lune Co-Founder Nyakio Grieco (EXCLUSIVE)

Beauty entrepreneur Nyakio Grieco has signed with CAA for representation.

Grieco is the founder of the clean skincare brand Relevant: Your Skin Seen and co-founder of the beauty e-commerce destination Thirteen Lune. Grieco has spent more than 20 years in the beauty business, launching the award-winning eponymous brand nyakio™, based on her family’s Kenyan beauty secrets, in 2002.

Thirteen Lune, a first-of-its-kind e-commerce destination designed to inspire the discovery of beauty brands, debuted in 2020, co-founded by Grieco and Patrick Herning. Among Grieco’s other professional partners are activist and film producer Nicole Avant and Oscar-winning actor and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow.

“It’s been a joy to support Thirteen Lune’s mission of inclusive beauty and entrepreneurship,” Avant stated. “Nyakio has co-created this truly inclusive beauty platform to amplify well deserving founders and their unique brands. I’m so proud to be an investor in Thirteen Lune and celebrate Nyakio and all she continues to build.”

Likewise, Paltrow is a “proud partner” in both Thirteen Lune and Relevant, a clean, science-led skincare brand that works for all skin tones and types, which launched earlier this summer. She added: “I stand with Nyakio to drive inclusion and diversity in the beauty industry. The platform amplifies Black and Brown founders, who create products for all people, build equitable businesses and generational wealth.”

In addition to Grieco’s beauty enterprises, she sits on the boards of Girls Inc. Los Angeles, Legacy Youth Leadership and BeautyUnited.

She is also the co-creator and co-host of “The Beauty Vanguard” podcast with journalist and author Melissa Magsaysay and Dear Media. Each episode of the Embassy Row-produced podcast “delves beyond skin deep” by prioritizing culture and ethnicity while dishing on new must-have products with their lineup of guests.