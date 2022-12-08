CAA Promotes Eight to Agent and Executive Ranks

CAA has promoted eight employees to agent or executive ranks, including Kate Arenson, Jessica Brown, Sydney Chance, Emmett Gordon, Ron Jordan, Sydney Lipsitz, Peter Morton and Andi Wong.

Arenson has been elevated to agent in the music touring department and will be based in New York. She began her career at CAA as an intern in 2017, and joined the agency as a full-time assistant the following year. She was promoted to coordinator and entered the CAA Elevate training program in 2022. Arenson works with Glass Animals, Leon Bridges, Yoke Lore, Mumford & Sons, The Head and the Heart, The 502s and more. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama.

New York-based Brown, Gordon and Morton have all been promoted to executives in CAA sports property sales.

Brown, who works on behalf of clients MLB, Formula 1 and the Atlanta Braves, started at CAA as a receptionist in 2019. She later served as a mailroom clerk, before joining property sales as an assistant in 2020. She became a coordinator in 2022 and was later accepted into the Elevate program. Brown earned a degree in chemistry from the University of Mississippi.

Gordon joined CAA in 2019 as an assistant to global co-head of CAA sports property sales Rob DeAngelis. In his new role as sports property sales executive, Gordon will work on behalf of clients such as the L.A. Clippers, Formula 1 and Riot Games. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Morton will serve as property sales executive, where he will work on behalf of clients Oracle Red Bull Racing, Formula 1, Riot Games, the Atlanta Braves, United States Tennis Association and Ryder Cup, among others. In 2019, he worked as an assistant for CAA property sales executive Adam Sloan. Morton is a graduate of Wake Forest University.

Nashville-based Chance has been elevated to executive in baseball, where she will advise the agency’s MLB clients on their digital media strategies and off-the-field brand architecture. She started as a graphic design intern in baseball for CAA in 2019, and was later hired as a departmental assistant. She was accepted into CAA’s Elevate program in June 2021, and later promoted to professional. Chance is a graduate of North Carolina State University.

Jordan has been promoted to agent in the music touring department. He began his career as an intern in 2016 and joined full-time in the agency’s mailroom the next year. He served as an assistant before being elevated to a coordinator role, and entered the Elevate program in 2022. He will continue working with ARDN, Jean Deaux, Tobi Lou and more. Jordan is a graduate of American University’s Kogod School of Business and is an MLT Career Prep alum. He is based in New York.

Lipsitz has been elevated to executive and chief of staff for the sports broadcasting department, led by Matt Kramer and Tom Young. After graduating from the University of Michigan, Lipsitz started her career at CAA in 2018 as a mailroom clerk. She later served as an assistant to Kramer and Matt Olson, and was accepted into CAA’s Elevate program in 2021.

Wong has been promoted to agent in the media finance department, led by Benjamin Kramer and Roeg Sutherland. In her new LA-based role, Wong will focus on packaging, sourcing financing and selling distribution rights to independently financed films. She joined CAA as an intern in media finance, then joined the department full-time as an assistant in 2019. Wong entered the CAA Elevate program in 2021, and most recently worked for Sutherland. She is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles.