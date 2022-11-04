CAA Promotes Elevate Training Program Graduates Into New Roles

Creative Artists Agency announced promotions for its CAA Elevate training program graduates Justin Corporan-Browning, Allison Lin, PJ Picon, Tiziana Vazquez and Sophie Wiener. All are based in Los Angeles.

Corporan-Browning is promoted to agent in the motion picture literary department, led by Dan Rabinow and Ida Ziniti. Browning first started at CAA in 2018 as an intern but joined the agency full-time after he graduated from Morehouse College. He was an assistant to the agency’s Co-Chairman Richard Lovett before being promoted into CAA’s Elevate program last year.

Lin is promoted to strategic communications manager in the company’s corporate communications department. She joined CAA in 2019 as an assistant before being promoted to a coordinator role. She entered the Elevate program in 2022. Lin is a graduate of University of California, Berkeley.

Picon is promoted to agent in the motion picture literary department. He joined CAA in 2017 as an assistant in the motion picture talent and literary departments before being promoted in 2021 into the CAA Elevate program. Picon is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Vazquez joined CAA in 2019 as a mailroom clerk, and served as an assistant to Christian Carino before being promoted into CAA Elevate earlier this year. In her new role as agent, Vazquez will work closely with Carino to create new business opportunities for top artists and companies. Vazquez is a graduate of Emerson College.

Wiener has been elevated to agent in the Digital Media department, where she joins the teams that work with Ninja, Zach King and Meghan Trainor, among others. She began her career at CAA as an intern before joining full-time as an assistant in music touring in 2018. She was promoted to coordinator in the digital media department in September 2021 and promoted into the CAA Elevate program in February 2022. Wiener is a graduate of Indiana University.

Elevate is CAA’s in-house training and professional development program, which is designed to nurture the talents of CAA’s agents and executives with extensive training and resources.