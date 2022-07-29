Byron Allen’s theGrio Sets Live Programming at NABJ-NAHJ Convention (EXCLUSIVE)

Byron Allen’s Black news and entertainment media platform theGrio will present a 90-minute session at the 2022 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention and career fair, with a focus on the recently-launched theGrio Black Podcast Network (TGBPN) and the Allen Media Group’s acquisition of Black News Channel.

The annual NABJ convention, held in collaboration with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), begins Aug. 3 in Las Vegas, NV, with theGrio making its presentation on Fri. Aug. 5 at 3:30pm.

The live event will begin with Geraldine Moriba, SVP of news and entertainment for theGrio, unveiling plans for TGBPN and discussing how Black News Channel will be integrated into theGrio platform following its $11 million acquisition. The conversation will be moderated by Natasha Alford, theGrio’s VP of digital content, with Moriba joined by TGBPN hosts, Touré, Michael Harriot, Panama Jackson and Maiysha Kai, as the panelists discuss Black culture and its role in the power of podcasting, as well as how the podcast hosts have honed their craft.

Following the panel, theGrio has set live-to-tape episode recordings of two new TGBPN podcasts, “Dear Culture with Panama Jackson” and “Writing Black with Maiysha Kai,” and conclude with “Power to the Podcast,” a behind-the-curtain look at how the panelists developed their podcasts, insights on breaking through the noise, best practices and podcasting tips and why each chose TGBPN as their podcasting platform.

“TheGrio Black Podcast Network is the ultimate destination for the world’s best podcast talent and content,” stated Allen, the founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, announcing the convention lineup. “Unfiltered African-American voices are more needed today than ever before, and theGrio is one-thousand percent committed to amplifying our perspectives and culture worldwide.”

Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, the highly rated digital video-centric news community platform, in 2016 and has continued to evolve the brand presence in the years since. In addition to theGrio and now Black News Channel, Allen Media Group is also home to digital outlets including Local Now and HBCU GO. Over the last 3 years, the company has also invested over $1 billion to acquire 27 ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox affiliates.