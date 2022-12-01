CAA’s Bryan Lourd Set as Keynote Speaker for Variety’s Dealmakers Breakfast

Bryan Lourd, CAA managing director and co-chairman, will deliver the keynote address at Variety‘s annual Dealmakers event saluting the industry’s top players and biggest M&A transactions of the year.

Lourd will sit with Claudia Eller, Variety‘s Chief Production Officer, on Dec. 13 at the Palm in Beverly Hills for a deep-dive interview about his agency’s acquisition of longtime competitor ICM Partners as well as his outlook for the industry in 2023. CAA took ownership of ICM Partners in a $750 million deal that was completed in late June.

“Bryan Lourd’s name has always been synonymous with ‘rainmaker’ and this past year he helped guide CAA’s acquisition of ICM Partners — a transformative transaction that changed the agency landscape,” Eller said. “Along with being one of the most influential agents and dealmakers in Hollywood, Bryan is also highly regarded as an industry statesman and trusted consigliere to many in the business who seek his advice.”

Lourd’s keynote address will be the centerpiece of Variety‘s annual Dealmakers breakfast, an invitation-only event set for Dec. 13 at The West Hollywood Edition. The breakfast coincides with Variety’s publication of its annual Dealmakers issue, which offers an overview of the year’s largest and most significant transactions as well as analysis on the macro-economic picture for Hollywood.

Lourd has spent most of his professional career at CAA. He joined the agency in 1988 after five years at the William Morris Agency. In 1995, Lourd and several partners took the reins as CAA’s owners after CAA co-founders Michael Ovitz and Ron Meyer departed for top studio posts at Disney and Universal, respectively.

Lourd also serves on the boards of Barry Diller’s IAC, the Kennedy Center, Sean Penn’s CORE and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and he is a trustee of the American Film Institute.