Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Angus Cloud, Halle Bailey and Becky G Named Power of Young Hollywood Honorees

Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood in-person celebration returns to Los Angeles on Aug. 11, presented by Facebook Gaming. This year’s honorees include producer, cook and host Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, actor Angus Cloud, singer and actress Halle Bailey, and singer and actress Becky G. Each honoree will appear on a cover of Variety’s annual Power of Young Hollywood issue, on newsstands Aug. 10. Actor and digital creator Chris Olsen will host the awards program at the event.

The invite-only party includes a red carpet, cocktail hour, award ceremony and special gaming tournament featuring teams comprised of Young Hollywood Impact List honorees paired with Facebook Gamers. The teams will be competing for a charity of their choice. The Impact List captains include Joshua Bassett, Jabari Banks, Iann Dior and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons. Bassett’s team will donate their winnings to Planned Parenthood, Banks will donate their winnings to SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Dior will donate their winnings to the Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico and Anderson-Emmons will donate their winnings to Topanga Women’s Circle.

The lineup of Facebook Gamers accompanying the teams includes: WafflesGaming, Atura Gaming, faburocks, JDevise,OGL, YegsTv, ItsDWolf and Shmeezy.

The event is also a celebration of the annual Young Hollywood Impact List, which profiles the top young actors, musicians and creators working in the entertainment industry today.

“Facebook Gaming and our creators are thrilled to partner with Variety to celebrate the Power of Young Hollywood,” said Catherine Coddington, North America Head of Gaming Creators for Facebook Gaming. “This year’s honorees and our creators have built incredible communities and fandoms. It’s inspiring to watch them come together to compete for charitable causes near to their hearts as we celebrate their contributions to the industry.”

The gaming tournament will be livestreamed across Variety and Facebook Gaming‘s Facebook pages. Tune in to the livestream on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. PT.