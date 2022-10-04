Britni Smith Promoted to Executive Director of Variety the Children’s Charity of Southern California

Britni Smith has been promoted to executive director of Variety the Children’s Charity of Southern California. She will replace Elizabeth O’Neil, the long-time executive director of the charity who will retire effective Dec. 31.

“Variety of Southern California will continue to flourish under the leadership of our new Executive Director Britni Smith” said incoming board president Steve Bunnell. “Britni has been a key driver helping Variety through these recent difficult times and is poised to take us to new heights.”

Since 2008, O’Neil has served as executive director, playing a critical role in helping the organization expand its fundraising, programming and grant giving, along with securing partnerships with county and city employee giving campaigns. She also raised and awarded nearly $20 million to assist those in need, and steered Variety the Children’s Charity of Southern California to the highest rating on Charity Navigator.

“We are so lucky that we had Elizabeth at the helm of our charity for the last 14 years. And we are very fortunate to have had Britni working with her over the last three years and we know that we are in good hands and will not miss a beat going forward,” said Mike Polydoros, the current and outgoing president.

Prior to being named executive director, Smith served for three years as the organization’s director of fundraising and special programs, managing fundraising events like the Charity’s annual poker night, the 50th Anniversary Golf Tournament honoring Eric Tabak, and the annual Heart of Show business luncheon. Smith also expanded the organization’s digital marketing initiatives.