Brett Hansen Joins Paradigm Talent Agency as Senior Content Agent

UTA veteran Brett Hansen has moved to Paradigm Talent Agency as senior content agent, a hire that comes as part of Paradigm’s stepped-up effort to rebuild its roster of agents and clients.

Hansen is a prominent unscripted TV agent. He’s repped such notables as SallyAnn Salsano’s 495 Productions, Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate Content, Bunim-Murray Productions, Embassy Row, Zero Point Zero Productions, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia banner as well as Sean Combs, Elizabeth Banks and Bryan Cranston. He spent 22 years with UTA, rising to partner status in 2010.

“Brett’s extensive expertise and relationships in television bring an added dimension to our representation of creators in both scripted and unscripted programming,” said Andrew Ruf, managing partner of Paradigm Talent Agency. “Along with our parent company Paradigm Entertainment’s recent launch of Paradigm Media Entertainment, we continue to expand our clients’ access to creatively and financially rewarding opportunities across all media.”

The appointment of Hansen comes on the heels of Paradigm setting up the Paradigm Media Entertainment unit to focus on representing local TV news and sports talent, as well as lifestyle and unscripted hosts for broadcast, cable and streaming unscripted series. The newly established Paradigm Entertainment parent company was forced to realign after the agency was hammered in 2020 and 2021 by the pandemic and its impact on the music industry. The previous incarnation of Paradigm had huge investments in the music arena that were immediately challenged when the touring business shut down.

Paradigm founder Sam Gores remains chairman of Paradigm Entertainment. But Ruf has the day-to-day reins of Paradigm Talent Agency.

“I’m excited to join Paradigm’s innovative team as it builds a unique representation platform designed to serve clients in today’s rapidly shifting media landscape,” Hansen said.

Hansen came out of UTA’s training program and was promoted to TV lit agent in 2001. He shifted his focus on the unscripted realm in 2004.