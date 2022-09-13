Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Joins Thrive Capital as Partner

Bob Iger, former CEO and executive chairman of the Walt Disney Co., is joining venture-capital firm Thrive Capital as a partner, the company announced Tuesday.

Iger stepped down as Disney’s CEO in 2020 after a 15-year run, succeeded by Bob Chapek. Iger’s tenure as as executive chairman concluded at the end of last year.

New York-based Thrive Capital was founded in 2009 by Josh Kushner, the younger brother of former Trump son-in-law and former White House adviser Jared Kushner. Thrive, which managed about $9 billion in assets in 2021, says it “builds and invests in internet, software and technology-enabled companies.” The VC firm has invested in companies including Instagram, Spotify, Patreon and Robinhood.

“Bob is widely recognized as one of the most visionary, innovative and successful CEOs in history, and epitomizes daring leadership,” the VC firm said in a blog post. “Bob will bring his experience and expertise to bear in mentoring our founders as they build iconic companies spanning multiple industries, including healthcare, consumer technology, financial services, enterprise software and more. Today’s complex and dynamic times require bold leadership, and we can think of no one better suited than him to mentor Thrive companies as they forge new ground.”

Iger served as Disney’s CEO from 2005 to 2020, overseeing the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox. Also during his tenure, the media conglomerate launched the Disney+ (in 2019) and ESPN+ (in 2018) streaming services, which are cornerstones of its growth strategy.

“I look forward to working with the extraordinarily talented team at Thrive as they strive to build and nurture companies that will be future industry leaders across key sectors,” Iger said in a statement. “I have long believed that by harnessing and advancing technology we can transform businesses and ultimately change our world for the better, and this is exactly what Thrive intends to do and I’m excited to join them in this important endeavor.”