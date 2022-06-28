Bob Iger to Publish New Nonfiction Book via Random House

Bob Iger is set to pen his second nonfiction work. Random House has acquired the rights to an upcoming book from the former Walt Disney Company CEO, the publishing imprint announced on Tuesday.

Currently untitled, the new work is described as a “playbook on leading in times of crisis and disruption that takes readers behind the scenes for crucial decisions at the highest levels of business, entertainment, and politics.” The book will see Iger, who served as an executive and board chairman of Disney until December 2021, examine how the company and other major corporations have dealt with the health and economic crises caused by the COVID pandemic. The book will see Iger drawing on his experience to share insights on why leaders succeeded or failed during the crisis, and he’ll share tips on managing during a crisis.

“The true test of leadership is how you respond to the unexpected,” Iger said in a statement. “The pandemic challenged all of us like never before, and every day brings new sources of disruption. I hope the principles that guided me during periods of crisis and change throughout my career will help the next generation of leaders face an uncertain future with confidence.”

The North American rights to the book were acquired by Random House executive vice president Andy Ward from literary agent Esther Newberg at ICM. The book is tentatively scheduled to release in 2024.

Iger previously released a memoir, “The Ride of a Lifetime,” in 2019. The book, which focused on his time as the CEO of Disney, was well-received, being named one of the best books of the year by NPR. In addition, it hit No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list.