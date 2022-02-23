Disney EMEA, BBC Studios, Sony Pictures Join Digital Trade Body DEGI

The Walt Disney Company, EMEA, BBC Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment have joined digital trade body the Digital Entertainment Group International (DEGI).

DEGI is the sister body of U.S. trade group Digital Entertainment Group (DEG).

The group’s mission is “to drive global digital growth” and engagement, which it does via market research, reporting and technological innovation as well as local collaboration and networking.

Google, Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures are already members of DEGI.

In particular, DEGI has its eye on VOD rentals as well as ‘buy and keep’ transactions, with the body noting that there were over 30.1 million VOD rentals between Jan. and Oc. 2021 in the U.K. in addition to 17.7 million ‘buy and keep’ transactions.

“The DEGI welcomes these three new members and their engaged membership at such an exciting time for the category,” said Joe Braman, co-chair of DEGI. “As the surge in new content continues across the next six months, their experience and ambition will be a huge benefit to our collective goals. In addition, increased consumer awareness of multiple formats in a post-lockdown screen landscape makes it more essential than ever that we come together to share our knowledge and expertise in conveying the many benefits of digital ownership and rental to audiences. In return, we offer our DEGI members leading market understanding, reporting and insights across the entire category.”

Johnnie Thompson, director of digital stores, EMEA & Russia at The Walt Disney Company added: “With almost 18 million digital purchases in the U.K. alone in 2021, the digital home entertainment category continues to thrive. We know that people crave flexibility, and whether it’s a digital rental or purchase, in cinema, or via Disney Plus, there are more ways than ever for fans to enjoy Disney’s world-class storytelling. So, it’s essential that we come together as an industry to share our knowledge and expertise to drive the digital category forward, and DEGI provides a great platform to do just that.”

Rob Crowe, sales manager of on-line and digital at BBC Studios said: “With the digital landscape and consumer choice changing faster than ever, it’s never been more important for us to come together as an industry to understand our customers and how best to engage them in digital ownership in the years ahead. I look forward to working with the other members of the DEGI to further our mutual ambitions for the category.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s project director of its transactional digital acceleration program, Laura Broadbent, said: “The digital transactional landscape is evolving faster than ever before and at its heart is an increasing appetite for great film and TV content from consumers. This presents a phenomenal opportunity for growth across international territories. The DEGI provides us with a strong platform for collaboration through the sharing of research, actionable insight and knowledge which will enable us to help our audiences understand how and where they can rent or buy the wealth of content available to them. We look forward to working with the other DEGI members to improve the consumer experience with the aim of further accelerating the growth of the International transactional digital markets in the coming years.”