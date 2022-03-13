Barack Obama Reveals Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

Former President Barack Obama has revealed that he tested positive to COVID.

“I just tested positive for COVID,” he said in a March 13 tweet. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

The news comes as the COVID-19 pandemic is entering its second year. Obama is the second president to get a positive COVID diagnosis, after Donald Trump’s very public battle with it in October 2020.

In the years since he left office, Obama has discussed COVID management via social media and at speaking engagements.