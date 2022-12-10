MPTF Telethon Raises Nearly $860,000; Aubrey Plaza Drops F-Bomb on KTLA Via Speakerphone

Actor Aubrey Plaza dropped an F-bomb on live TV Saturday when she called into the “Lights, Camera, Take Action!” telethon that aired on KTLA-TV Los Angeles and raised nearly $860,000 for the Motion Picture and Television Fund Home.

Plaza spoke excitedly on speakerphone to actor Clark Gregg, who was in the KTLA studio serving as part of the telethon’s celebrity phone bank. KTLA’s longtime entertainment anchor Sam Rubin leaned his microphone into the conversation and asked Plaza about her role on HBO’s “The White Lotus” in its second season.

Plaza joked that the season would end with her killing off the other characters. “They’re all fucking dead,” Plaza joked. Earlier she also dropped a “don’t give a shit.” Rubin apologized to viewers minutes later, sheepishly suggesting that Plaza may not have realized she was on the air live. “We apologize a little for the language,” Rubin said.

The 7-9 p.m. telethon, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and Tom Bergeron, generated a steady stream of donations from industry insiders and during the telethon. Nonetheless, the first-ever telethon aimed at the general public in Southern California was a surprise for the century-old organization that has long been a source of pride for the industry. MPTF has proudly embraced the motto “We take care of our own” as a forum for channeling some of Hollywood’s wealth into a retirement home and other benefits for career industryites, from actors to crew members to producers and talent representatives.

“Letting them down is not an option,” Brown told viewers as she detailed her experiences of meeting with numerous MPTF residents at its Chatsworth campus over the years.

The special featured video appearances by such notables as Hugh Jackman, Bryan Cranston, Jodie Foster, Jeff Bridges, Jason George, June Squibb, Keegan-Michael Key, Tony Goldwyn and more. Michael McKean and Annette O’Toole closed the show with “A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow,” the homage to early ’60s folk music boom that earned the pair an Oscar nomination for original song from 2003’s “A Mighty Wind.”