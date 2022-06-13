The Artists Den Heads to Hawaii for Digital Series ‘Live From My Den’

Artists Den brings its “Live From My Den” series back for a special edition that spotlights Hawai’i, its rich musical heritage and the artists who bring it to life.

New episodes of “Live From My Den: Hawai’i Edition” will premiere each week exclusively via Variety, beginning June 17. The season will feature four of the state’s award-winning artists: Grammy-nominated producer, singer/songwriter, and CEO of Haku Collective Kimié Miner; multigenerational family band Kapena; traditional Hawaiian music trio Keauhou; and legendary six-time Grammy-nominated vocalist Amy Hānaiali’i.

Episodes were filmed in a diverse set of locations reflective of the artists’ heritage across the islands, including Papahana Kuaola, an environmental educational organization in Kāne’ohe; Parker Ranch, a historic cattle ranch in Waimea; the Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Campus in Honolulu, founded by the will of Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop; and the breathtaking valley of Ha’ikū nestled along the slopes of the Ko’olau Mountains.

This season of “Live From My Den” is presented by The Hawaiian Islands, with additional support from the Creative Industries Division, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), and the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association.

“Artists Den is excited to share this edition of our hit digital series ‘Live From My Den,'” says Artists Den CEO/Founder Mark Lieberman. “We have always focused on the relationship between place and performance, and the Hawaiian edition is a special way to explore it. These four artists represent Hawaiian culture, values, and traditions in their own distinct ways, and we’re honored to produce and share these once-in-a-lifetime storytelling pieces in partnership with The Hawaiian Islands.”

“Variety is proud to partner with Artists Den for this very special showcase of Hawaiian talent,” adds Shirley Halperin, Executive Editor of Music at Variety. “The richness of the islands’ deep-rooted culture can be heard and felt through the songs of these four important artists, while filming in such awe-inspiring locales offers a visual connection to this vibrant music scene.”

In the Creative Tour segment, artists offer a peek into their personal artistic spaces and their wahi pana (storied places), including visits to their home studios, historic schools and stunning ‘āina (lands). With its intimate setting and inspiring approach, “Live From My Den” gives fans a truly unique hi-fidelity experience with the caliber of storytelling that has made Artists Den a global hallmark for more than a decade.

“We are proud to partner with Artists Den on this showcase of one of Hawai’i’s most cherished traditions: storytelling,” said John De Fries, President & CEO of the Hawai’i Tourism Authority, which is responsible for managing tourism and representing The Hawaiian Islands around the world. “In the mo’olelo (stories) these artists share through their music, we will learn about the ways they mālama (care for) the special places they love.”

The series focuses on the Hawaiian value of mālama, meaning to take care of the environment and the surrounding community, while creating opportunities for kama’āina (local) creators, and amplifying the artistry and values of Hawaiian culture worldwide. After over a year of COVID-19 restrictions that have devastated the performing arts and music industry in Hawai’i, this series is a platform to bring Hawai’i’s recording artists back to the forefront and to national and international audiences around the world. “We believe in the power and value our artists share in ways that transcend place and time. Through showcasing their stories to the greater entertainment industry, we hope to open a new door of opportunities for them through LFMD Hawai’i Edition,” adds Georja Skinner, Chief Officer, Creative Industries, DBEDT.