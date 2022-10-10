Art Laboe, Legendary Radio DJ Who Created Oldies But Goodies Format, Dies at 97

Art Laboe, the pioneering Los Angeles DJ who championed the Oldies But Goodies format and was revered for sharing on-air dedications with listeners, died Oct. 7 in Palm Springs, Calif.

Laboe was the founder of the Original Sound record label and the host of the long-running “Art Laboe Connection” syndicated radio program. He was one of the first DJs to play rock ‘n’ roll and R&B on West Coast radio stations.

Just last month, Laboe celebrated his 79-year anniversary as a radio personality.

“My favorite place to be is behind that microphone,” Laboe said at the time. “I have one of the best jobs in the world, playing the music, interacting with our listeners, doing their dedications and connecting them with their loved ones! Thank you to our dedicated fans that have listened through the decades and made ‘The Art Laboe Connection’ a family tradition,” he said.

Laboe started tinkering with radios as a youth. He built his own station by the age of 12. He broke into the airwaves in San Francisco on radio station KSAN in September 1943. Most recently, “Art Laboe Connection” aired in Los Angeles on KDAY-FM on Sunday nights, as well as many other stations throughout the Southwest.

