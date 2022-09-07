Apple’s Chris Van Amburg Steps Down as Head of Video Marketing

Chris Van Amburg has stepped down from his position as head of video marketing at Apple. He announced his exit in a memo sent to staff on Wednesday, citing a desire to spend more time with his family as his reason for leaving the company.

Van Amburg joined Apple in September 2018, a year prior to the launch of Apple TV+, and led marketing strategy for the streamer. Projects launched during his tenure include the Emmy-winning comedy series “Ted Lasso” and the Oscar-winning coming-of-age film “CODA.” Before Apple, he worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment for 13 years, where he most recently served as senior vice president of marketing.

This is Apple’s second major marketing departure of 2022. As Variety reported exclusively, head of film marketing strategy JP Richards turned in his resignation in May.

See Van Amburg’s full memo below.

Good morning all,

I’m writing today to bid you all a farewell for now, but mostly to say how proud I am of each and every one of you. You came to Apple because you are builders. Innovators, ready to tackle a new challenge. We built this award-winning team together, and our accomplishments are vast.

Four years later, it is time for me to give back a bit to myself. Families are so important in life, and as ATV+ enters this next phase, I need to step away to dedicate more time to my personal one.

I will be rooting for you and Apple every chance I get and am so excited to watch all of you continue to grow.

CVA