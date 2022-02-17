APA Promotes Partner Julian Savodivker to Executive Vice President and Head of Global Physical Production

APA has promoted partner Julian Savodivker, to executive vice president and head of global physical production, it was announced today by CEO Jim Gosnell.

“Julian is one of the most well-respected agents in the business whose unwavering passion, commitment and exceptional relationships have been instrumental to the overall success of our below-the-line business during one of the most challenging and disruptive periods in the history of our industry,” commented Gosnell in making the announcement. “I’m very pleased to have him take leadership of our Physical Production division as we continue to expand our business through its next stage of strategic growth.”

Savodivker joined APA’s Physical Production division as agent in 2013, the same year he was featured as one of Variety’s New Leaders. Promoted to Vice President in 2019 and to Senior Vice President in 2020, Savodivker was elevated to partner last year where he continued to focus on growth and expansion of APA’s physical production roster in both domestic and international markets such as Mexico, Colombia, Ireland, Germany, Spain, and the UK.

He began his career in 2005 working in the Finance, Business Affairs and Operations departments at Montana Artists Agency before his promotion to Agent in 2011.

“While the last two years have been extremely challenging due to the consequences of the coronavirus, our division has overcome those obstacles while growing our business both in the U.S. and overseas,” added Savodivker. “Over the last year, we’ve expanded our team of physical production agents to address the increased needs of the industry and our growing client roster. Teamwork and a passion for the business has been key to this success, and we look forward to continuing thriving in 2022 and beyond.”

