Anonymous Content to Explore Acquisition of Grandview/Automatik

Anonymous Content is currently an exploring an acquisition of Grandview/Automatik, Variety has learned from sources.



Should the deal go forward, it would merge the two management and production companies into a single entity. Sources say that the two companies had previously had limited discussions about a potential merger, but nothing was serious until recently.

Reps for both Anonymous and Grandview/Automatik declined to comment.

Grandview/Automatik was originally founded in 2014 by former CAA agent Matt Rosen, manager Jeff Silver, and producer Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. On the management side, Grandview currently has 20 managers handling over 500 clients. Among their top clients are “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski, “House of the Dragon” co-creator Ryan Condal as well as series star Olivia Cooke, “Atlanta” executive producer and director Hiro Murai, “Prey” director Dan Trachtenberg, and “Maid” creator Molly Smith Metzler.

Automatik, meanwhile, has produced over 80 films and television series to date. Those include critically-acclaimed hits like “La La Land” and “Bad Education” to blockbusters like the “Insidious” and “Sinsister” franchises.

Anonymous is a leading management and production house with a host of high-profile projects underway. The company is currently working on Season 4 of “True Detective” at HBO as well as the “Time Bandits” series at Apple, which recently announced its main cast.

Some of Anonymous’ clients are A-listers like Samuel L. Jackson, Julia Garner, Emma Stone, Bill Condon, Autumn de Wilde, Sally El Hosaini, Nicholas Sparks, and The New York Times. Some of the company’s noteworthy production include Best Picture winner “Spotlight” as well as the Oscar-winning film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” On the TV side, aside from “True Detective,” past projects include “13 Reasons Why” and “Mr. Robot.”

Anonymous recently entered into a partnership with Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) to produce scripted series and secured a three-picture deal at Universal with Sparks. The first project under the latter deal is an adaptation of Sparks’ novel “The Wish.”