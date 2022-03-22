Variety Names Andrew Hampp Senior Director of Music and Consumer Partnerships

Andrew Hampp has been named Senior Director of Music and Consumer Partnerships at Variety.

Hampp is a brand partnerships specialist, content strategist and former full-time journalist. Prior to joining Variety, Andrew founded consultancy 1803 LLC in 2018, where he worked closely with blue-chip clients across the media, advertising, music, data and nonprofit spectrum, utilizing a wide range of capabilities to help the group achieve its goals. His client roster included Variety, where he contributed the column Songs for Screens from 2017 to 2021 and consulted on sponsorships for key events like Music for Screens and Hitmakers from 2018 to 2020. He is based in Berkeley, Calif., and reports to Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, CEO of Variety.

In this role, Hampp will oversee all partnerships between Variety and companies, talent and events in the music industry.

“We are thrilled to add Andrew’s extensive experience and talent to the Variety team,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, CEO of Variety. “Music is a vital part of Variety’s strategy and Andrew will help us take our business to the next level.”

“Having worked with Andrew while we were both editors at Billboard, and later at Variety, where he consulted on brand strategy for our tentpole music events, I know it’s not just an experience to collaborate with him, it’s a privilege,” said Shirley Halperin, Executive Editor Music, Variety. “As deputy editor Jem Aswad and I head into our fifth year at the company, I can think of no better person to guide Variety’s music business. We’re all thrilled to welcome him to the team.”