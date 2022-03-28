Andrew Gumpert Expands Role to COO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios

Andrew Gumpert, the chief operating officer of Paramount Pictures, will expand his duties to additionally serve as the COO of Nickelodeon Studios.

The news was announced by Paramount Pictures president and chief executive officer Brian Robbins on Monday, via an internal memo sent to employees. The news is another major move toward consolidating Paramount and Nickelodeon’s leadership, after Robbins was tapped to serve as president this past September. Robbins was appointed to the position after serving as head of Nickelodeon Studios, and he retained his duties from his old job after the promotion. In his new position, Gumpert will report directly to Robbins.

“As we continue to position our company for growth and success, Andrew’s leadership and deep relationships will be a vital component,” Robbins’ letter reads. “Please join me in congratulating him on this next chapter.”

Gumpert has served as COO of Paramount Pictures for five years, since he joined the company in 2017. In his current role, he is in charge of overseeing the studio’s business affairs, labor relations, legal, studio operations and strategic planning, as well as negotiating with the company’s creative, strategic and financial partners. Over the course of his tenure, he’s helped oversee “Mission: Impossible –– Fallout,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “Bumblebee.” Before joining Paramount, Gumpert served as the president of worldwide business affairs and operations for Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group. In that position, he managed the studio’s financial partnerships with Lonestar Capital, Village Roadshow, MGM and other entities, and he oversaw negotiations for high profile projects the studio produced. Prior to entering the film industry, Gumpert worked as a corporate litigator for the Hill, Wynne, Troop and Meisinger law firm.