Amcomri Confirms Acquisition of Factual Distributor Flame Media

Canada’s Amcomri Entertainment has belatedly announced that it has acquired the assets of Australia- and U.K.-based Flame Media, a distributor and library owner of factual and documentary TV content.

Flame Media has approximately 2,200 hours and more than 500 titles of high-end factual programming in its library. Its key library titles include: “Outback Truckers” and “Outback Opal Hunters” from Prospero Productions; “The Moors Murders” from MAP TV; and “Life in Colour with David Attenborough,” from Humble Bee Films and SeaLight Pictures.

The transaction closed approximately 15 months after the death of Flame Media founder and CEO John Caldon.

The addition of Flame increases Amcomri’s TV library offering to 4,750 hours of programming. It will be operated by Amcomri’s TV content distribution business Abacus Media Rights (AMR), reporting to AMR’s MD Jonathan Ford. Amcomri’s other group companies include 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global and Amcomri Productions.

“This acquisition, fully aligned with our buy-and-build growth strategy, strengthens our global offering in the factual and documentary TV content distribution and library markets, building on the remarkable success we have enjoyed in those sectors through our subsidiary, Abacus Media Rights,” said Robert Price, CEO of Amcomri.

“Key staff from Flame Media will continue to work within Abacus Media Rights to enable a seamless transition and to ensure that buyers and producers alike continue to receive the highest level of service they’ve grown accustomed to at Flame,” said Ford.

“Abacus has a very similar ethos to Flame and really understands what is needed to be a successful distributor in today’s environment. They are keen to work with producers at all stages of production as Flame has been and to help bring finance plans together for new productions,” said Flame Media’s content sales and acquisitions director, Fiona Gilroy. Flame’s new titles in production include: “New Zealand from a Train,” by Making Movies and “Ningaloo with Tim Winton,” by Artemis Productions.